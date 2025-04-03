Jose Mourinho Galatasaray cartoon 2005Getty/Galatasaray
VIDEO: 'Galatasaray drives you crazy' - Jose Mourinho brutally trolled after nose grab in ill-tempered derby defeat for Fenerbahce as ‘Special One’ is mocked up in cartoon straightjacket

Jose Mourinho has, after generating more controversy with a nose grab, been brutally trolled by Galatasaray following a derby defeat for Fenerbahce.

  • Feisty cup clash descended into chaos
  • Grabbed at the face of coaching rival
  • Mocked in social media post from Gala
