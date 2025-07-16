VIDEO: Cole Palmer poses for selfie with NYPD police officer before jetting off after Chelsea Club World Cup heroics
Chelsea forward Cole Palmer found himself in the spotlight with his recent heroics in the Club World Cup final against Paris Saint-Germain making waves far beyond the pitch. The 23-year-old Englishman was filmed snapping a selfie with a New York Police Department officer outside the Peninsula Hotel on Monday, a day after Chelsea’s emphatic victory over Paris Saint-Germain.
- Palmer basking in CWC glory
- Winning hearts in the USA
- Was stopped for a selfie by an NYPD officer