USWNT midfielder Taylor Kornieck on the move! San Diego Wave star traded to Racing Louisville

USWNT midfielder Taylor Kornieck on the move! San Diego Wave star traded to Racing LouisvilleJacob SchneiderGetty ImagesUSANWSLTaylor KornieckSan Diego Wave FCRacing LouisvilleWomen's footballUnited States women's national team midfielder Taylor Kornieck has been traded from the San Diego Wave to Racing Louisville.Kornieck traded from Wave to Racing LouisvilleMidfielder has 12 USWNT capsSigned ahead of upcoming campaign