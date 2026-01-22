+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Alex Labidou and Celia Balf

USWNT star Trinity Rodman signs NWSL-record $3 million deal with Washington Spirit

U.S. international Trinity Rodman has agreed to a three-year contract to remain with the Washington Spirit, ending months of uncertainty surrounding her future. The deal follows the NWSL’s introduction of the High Impact Player rule, which created a new salary mechanism that allowed the Spirit to meet Rodman’s demands.

    The face of NWSL

    Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, has emerged as one of the NWSL’s most prominent players, scoring 21 goals in 97 appearances for the Spirit since making her professional debut in 2021. The forward was also part of the USWNT’s “Triple Espresso” frontline alongside Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson, helping the team win Olympic gold in 2024.

    Rodman’s return represents a significant statement for the NWSL, which has recently seen several high-profile players depart for Europe, including Naomi Girma and Alyssa Thompson.

