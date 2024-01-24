USWNT veteran Becky Sauerbrunn signs surprise new contract at Portland Thorns as she decides against following Crystal Dunn out of NWSL club

Soham Mukherjee
Becky Sauerbrunn Portland Thorns 2022Getty Images
USWNT star Becky Sauerbrunn has committed to another year with the Portland Thorns, the NWSL club have announced.

  • Sauerbrunn chose to re-sign with Portland
  • Will stay with the NWSL outfit for another campaign
  • It will be her 12th season in the NWSL

