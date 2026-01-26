As the U.S. Women’s National Team cruised to a 6-0 win over Paraguay on Saturday in sunny Los Angeles, several key members of Emma Hayes’ wider player pool were busy competing overseas. With January camp overlapping a FIFA competition window, the USWNT roster was made up exclusively of NWSL-based players, leaving many of the program’s European contingent to continue their club seasons abroad.

In England, the Women’s Super League title race remained tightly packed, with Americans on both sides of a marquee matchup between Chelsea and Arsenal. USWNT forward Alyssa Thompson and center back Naomi Girma featured for Chelsea against Arsenal defender Emily Fox, as the Blues hosted the Gunners in a match with major implications at the top of the table. Despite Chelsea generating chances, Arsenal came away with a 2-0 victory, powered by a standout performance from Beth Mead.

The result tightened the race behind league leaders Manchester City, who maintained their grip on first place over the weekend. City also welcomed a new American into the fold, as USWNT midfielder Sam Coffey made her debut after completing a January move. Coffey came on late in City’s 2-1 win over London City Lionesses, helping see out the result as City extended their lead atop the WSL standings.

Elsewhere in England, goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce continued her strong run of form for Manchester United, playing a key role in a 4-1 win over Aston Villa. In France, young midfielder Lily Yohannes and veteran Lindsey Heaps were both involved as OL Lyonnes rolled to a 5-1 victory over Marseille in the Coupe de France Féminine.

From Thompson’s duel with Fox to Coffey’s first minutes in Manchester and another steady outing from Tullis-Joyce, GOAL takes a closer look at how USWNT players fared across Europe over the weekend.