USMNT winger Cade Cowell reportedly set for year-long loan to New York Red Bulls from Chivas

The Red Bulls moved quickly once the Liga MX club opened the door to negotiations to acquire Cowell on a year-long loan from Chivas. The deal, per ESPN, includes a priority purchase option should the MLS side choose to buy the 21-year-old winger in the future.

Although several MLS teams - including the San Jose Earthquakes, Cowell’s former club - expressed interest, the Red Bulls’ sporting plan proved the most convincing for both the player and the Guadalajara board.

The Red Bulls, who currently have an opening at their head coaching position, are reportedly leaning toward hiring their Red Bulls II coach and former USMNT star Michael Bradley.



