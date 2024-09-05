Mauricio Pochettino Lionel Messi Harry KaneGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

USMNT told how Lionel Messi, Harry Kane & Neymar gave Mauricio Pochettino his biggest strength – with Canada boss Jesse Marsch tipping Argentine to be a success in America

Jesse Marsch has explained how Lionel Messi, Harry Kane and Neymar contributed to the biggest strength Mauricio Pochettino will bring to the USMNT.

  • Successor to Berhalter being sought
  • Argentine expected to take the reins
  • Worked at Spurs, Chelsea & PSG
