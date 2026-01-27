GOAL
USMNT rising star Alex Freeman reportedly set for transfer to Villarreal in deal worth up to $7 million
The transfer details...
Villarreal have reportedly won the race to sign Freeman for an initial $4 million fee. The deal will also include up to $3 million in add-ons, while Orlando City will retain a sell-on clause.
Freeman's contract with Orlando City was set to expire following the 2026 MLS season. The 21-year-old fullback had previously said he intended to remain in MLS until after the World Cup, but will now head to Spain to join up with Villarreal during this January transfer window.
The Athletic was the first to report Freeman's transfer. GOAL has reached out to Orlando City SC and Alex Freeman for comment.
Freeman's breakout 2025
Freeman started 2025 hoping to fight for a starting spot with Orlando City. By November, he was a bonafied USMNT regular, scoring two goals against Uruguay in the team's final game of the calendar year to further build his World Cup case.
"It's just been such a crazy seven months for me," Freeman told GOAL this fall. "Obviously, in March, having my first start to now being able to win [MLS Young Player of the Year], it just shows the kind of year I've had. I'm grateful for winning this award, but also just to be able to continue playing. I feel like this award isn't going to stop me from trying to improve every day.
"But I think just looking at where I was in March to now in October, it's something that shows why it was such a memorable season for me."
Prior to 2025, Freeman had made just four senior appearances for Orlando City, but quickly grew into a star during the initial months of the MLS season. By summer, he'd solidified his place as an MLS All-Star, going on to finish with six goals and three assists from the right-back position. On the USMNT front, Freeman earned his first cap against Turkey ahead of the Gold Cup and went on to appear in 12 matches, scoring twice in that Uruguay game.
The situation at Villarreal
By signing with Villarreal, Freeman is set to join an established Spanish side, one that routinely competes for European soccer.
After finishing fifth last season, Villarreal currently sit fourth in La Liga, just three points behind third-place Atletico Madrid despite playing one fewer match. The club is also in the Champions League this season, but will not advance past the group stage even with a win against Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday.
The club currently features two former MLS players: Canadian internationals Tani Oluwaseyi and Tajon Buchanan.
What comes next?
Following their Champions League clash with Leverkusen this week, Villarreal will then look to Saturday's visit to Osasuna in La Liga. On the USMNT front, Freeman will hope to be involved in March when the U.S. face Belgium and Portugal in their final friendlies before manager Mauricio Pochettino selects his World Cup roster.
