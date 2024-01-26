The end for USMNT goalkeeper Matt Turner at Nottingham Forest? Premier League side set their sights on RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi

Jacob Schneider
Peter Gulacsi Matt Turner splitGetty Images
Matt TurnerRB LeipzigPeter GulacsiNottingham ForestUSATransfers

Nottingham Forest are targeting RB Leipzig's Peter Gulacsi this January, which could spell the end of a starting role for USMNT's Matt Turner.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Forest enquire about RB Leipzig goalkeeper
  • Turner joined club in summer
  • New shotstopper could move USMNT starter to bench

Editors' Picks