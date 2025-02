In Leg 1 of their Knockout Round Playoff series, the Dutch club took all three points in the UCL affair

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Feyenoord defeat Milan 1-0 in UCL

Pulisic has off-night, hooked after 60 minutes

Musah was suspended for match due to previous red card Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱