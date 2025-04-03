This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Why USMNT's Cade Cowell is struggling at Chivas: Former Liga MX, Mexico star Jared Borgetti says being American adds pressure and the 'team's overall performance hasn't helped’ C. Cowell CD Guadalajara Liga MX USA A year after a breakout campaign, Cowell is struggling to replicate the same impact and Borgetti dives into the factors behind it Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Cowell has accumulated just 290 minutes across eight matches in the Clausura 2025

The former Earthquakes player has neither scored nor provided any assists in the current tournament

This year, he has not been called in by Pochettino for the USMNT Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Liga MX MON CDG Match preview