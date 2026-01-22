Getty Images Sport
Unai Emery left FURIOUS with Youri Tielemans and shoves Aston Villa midfielder during Europa League win over Fenerbahce
- Getty Images Sport
Football fans stunned as Emery and Tielemans clash
Emotions were high at the Chobani Stadium in Istanbul on Thursday as Villa clinched a victory which saw them automatically qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare.
With a minimum of seven minutes of additional time added on by the fourth official, Villa boss Emery decided to replace Tielemans with 18-year-old academy graduate George Hemmings.
However, as Tielemans jogged towards the touchline with the clock ticking down, the Belgium international soon found himself involved in a remarkable exchange with an irate Emery.
While Tielemans looked to calm the situation down by continuing to walk towards the dugout, the 28-year-old was then shoved in that direction by the former Arsenal manager.
Villa were able to hold onto a precious three points thanks to a first-half goal from Manchester United loanee Jadon Sancho, but the clash between Emery and Tielemans left everyone baffled.
WATCH: Villa boss shoves his own player following late change
Pundits speculate on Emery and Tielemans' bizarre exchange
In the immediate aftermath of the incident, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown - who was on co-commentary duty for TNT Sports - said: “Wow, what was that all about? That was very strange.”
Ex-Manchester City defender Joleon Lescott was equally bemused, saying after the full-time whistle: “It might be innocent, but I don't like that.
“Regardless of what it was for, if it was the other way around and the player refused to shake his manager's hand, there would be uproar, and his mentality and professionalism would be questioned. I'm sure it's more innocent than it looks, but I don't like the look of it.”
Speculating that Emery may have been frustrated that Tielemans jogged off the pitch rather than walked off, with Villa looking to eat up time by making the substitution, Lionesses legend Fara Williams added: “Given Tielemans' performance, to come off and feel you've done a job for the team with a few minutes left and be shoved by your manager, I just assume it could be because he jogged off the pitch and he probably wanted him to walk off as there's only a couple of minutes left.
“Maybe it's because he's not deploying any dark arts, but that's all I can assume.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- AFP
Spaniard Emery breaks silence on heated confrontation
However, while the incident surprised football fans and pundits alike, Villa boss Emery played down his shove when speaking to the media after the game.
Looking to move on from the confrontation, the 54-year-old simply said of Tielemans: “He's like my son.”
And when speaking more generally about the game, Emery added: “We can speak about a lot of things. I am so, so happy today. I am happy how we competed and achieved three points. We are in the day seven and in the top eight. This competition, we are respecting it and we are getting points.
“There are some circumstances which don't help us, but we are getting balance in everything. We have the last week to complete the structure of our squad and set everyone focusing on the match on Sunday and then Thursday against Salzburg.
“After the [January transfer] window we can focus on the season on the Premier League, Europa League and the FA Cup.”
Villa are currently second in the Europa League standings and only behind leaders Lyon on goal difference, having won six and lost just one of their seven matches in the competition.
Emery and Tielemans return when Villa travel to Newcastle
Emery will be keen to move on from the headlines he created following the shove on Tielemans when Villa return to Premier League action against Newcastle United on Sunday.
The title contenders - who were beaten last time out in the league by David Moyes’ Everton - will be hoping to keep pace with leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City by earning all three points at St. James’ Park.
Tielemans is likely to start against Eddie Howe’s Newcastle, who are currently eighth in the league and are in great spirits having lost just one of their last seven games in all competitions.
Advertisement