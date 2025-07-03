UK prime minister Keir Starmer sends thoughts to Diogo Jota's family after Liverpool star and brother Andre die in car crash D. Jota Liverpool Premier League

UK prime minister Keir Starmer condoled the death of Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and sent his thoughts to the player's bereaved family. Jota and his brother Andre Silva tragically died in a car crash shortly after midnight on the morning of July 3, 2025. Their Lamborghini is said to have suffered a tyre blowout, leading to it careering off the road and bursting into flames.