Revealed: Why Tyrell Malacia has been absent for Man Utd for so long amid complicated recovery from knee surgery

GettySoham MukherjeeRevealed: Why Tyrell Malacia has been absent for Man Utd for so long amid complicated recovery from knee surgeryTyrell MalaciaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueErik ten HagTyrell Malacia has been absent for close to a year from Manchester United after undergoing a complicated knee surgery.Malacia underwent knee surgery last summerHas not yet recovered from the injury Might return to action during the pre-season of the 2024-25 campaign