Tyler Adams Josh Sargent USMNTGetty Images
Soham Mukherjee

Tyler Adams and Josh Sargent fitness updates issued by USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter ahead of Brazil friendly

Tyler AdamsUSACopa AmericaJoshua Sargent

USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter shared fitness updates on Tyler Adams and Josh Sargent ahead his side's friendly against Brazil.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Adams & Sargent fighting race against time
  • Both players under rehabilitation ahead of Copa America
  • Berhalter provides update on both players
Article continues below