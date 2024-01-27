'F***ing weasel' - Troy Deeney banned for threatening to punch match official in the face before being sacked by Forest Green Rovers

'F***ing weasel' - Troy Deeney banned for threatening to punch match official in the face before being sacked by Forest Green RoversJack McRaeGetty ImagesTroy DeeneyForest Green RoversLeague TwoTroy Deeney is alleged to have threatened to punch a match official as his short stint as a manager came to a fiery end.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowDeeney sacked as boss of Forest Green RoversDeeney had been given touchline banBan was for abuse of official