Why Trent Alexander-Arnold is 'highly unlikely' to start for Real Madrid against Liverpool in Champions League showdown on return to Anfield - explained

Alexander-Arnold is not expected to feature from the start when Real Madrid face Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday night. The 27-year-old, who joined the Spanish giants from the Reds in the summer of 2025, has been sidelined since mid-September after sustaining a hamstring injury in a clash against Marseille. Although he made the bench for El Clasico and again this past weekend, he has yet to play a single minute since his recovery began.

As per The Athletic, sources close to the club have confirmed that Alexander-Arnold is still following an eight-week rehabilitation plan, with this fixture marking the seventh week of that schedule. Real Madrid’s medical staff and Alonso are keen not to risk aggravating the injury, especially with the defender still short of match sharpness. As a result, he is deemed “highly unlikely” to start at Anfield, though he may be included among the substitutes for a potential cameo appearance late in the match.

With both Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal unavailable to start, Alonso is expected to persist with Valverde at right-back yet again. The Uruguayan midfielder has filled in admirably over Madrid’s past five matches. This tactical continuity, coupled with Alexander-Arnold’s lingering fitness concerns, makes it improbable that the former Liverpool vice-captain will start on his long-awaited return to Merseyside.