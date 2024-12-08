Mary Earps Ellie RoebuckGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

‘Tough times don’t last, tough people do’ – Mary Earps delights in seeing fellow Lionesses goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck return to action at Barcelona 19 months after suffering a stroke

E. RoebuckM. EarpsEnglandWomen's footballBarcelonaParis Saint GermainLiga F

Mary Earps pleased to see Ellie Roebuck back after suffering a stroke, telling her fellow Lionesses keeper “tough times don’t last, tough people do”.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Keeper fully recovered from illness
  • Made debut for Barcelona
  • Support from international colleague
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱