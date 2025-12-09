Tottenham player ratings vs Slavia Prague: Mohammed Kudus and Xavi Simons star for Spurs in crucial Champions League victory

Spurs should have taken the lead in the first minute, as Richarlison turned Wilson Odobert's cross towards goal. His effort was brilliantly denied, however, by the shoulder of Slavia goalkeeper Jindrich Stanek.

That early sight of goal was a sign of things to come in a frantic opening 45 minutes. The visitors opted to go one-on-one across the park, creating acres of space for Tottenham to exploit. While the runs of Kudus, Simons and Odobert created some threatening situations, Spurs were unable to create any clear cut chances. Slavia, meanwhile, did fashion some sights of goal of their own, as they got in behind Tottenham's high line, though Gugilelmo Vicario was able to rebuff the visitors' efforts with minimal fuss.

Spurs took the lead halfway through the first half when Cristian Romero flicked on a fizzing Pedro Porro corner. The Spurs' captain's header was on Zima in flash, forcing the centre-half to awkwardly deflect the ball into his own net past a helpless Stanek. While the Czech champions continued to track their opposite numbers in defence, leaving wide open spaces across the park, Tottenham struggled to create another meaningful chance before the half.

Those first-half frustrations were quickly dispelled, as Porro won a penalty after suffering a late challenge from David Moses. Kudus stepped up to fire his spot kick down the middle past the despairing outstretched foot of a diving Stanek.

As Slavia's legs began to tire, Spurs finally garnered a level of control. Mathys Tel and Pape Matar Sarr both could have scored shortly after entering the game. Eventually, the pressure told on the visitors once again, as Simons won another penalty when he was felled by Igboh Obu, and the Dutchman capped a fine performance as he snuck his penalty past the keeper into the bottom right corner of the net.

Tottenham's third home win of this Champions League season positions them to take a real shot at automatic qualification for the round of 16. Thomas Frank's side currently sit nihth in the table ahead of a tricky clash against Borussia Dortmund in the New Year.

GOAL rates Tottenham's players from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.