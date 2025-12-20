Tottenham make decision on Guglielmo Vicario's future ahead of January transfer window after costly mistakes

Vicario has endured a difficult spell, with costly moments in defeats to Fulham and Nottingham Forest drawing audible frustration from the stands. He was jeered during the loss to Fulham after misjudging Harry Wilson’s long-range effort, and again found himself under the microscope when a Callum Hudson-Odoi cross crept into the net against Forest. Yet club sources insist that replacing him mid-season has never been part of the plan, as reported by The Telegraph.

Head coach Thomas Frank has been candid rather than defensive when discussing his goalkeeper. He has resisted labelling Vicario as a "top" keeper, instead describing him as "very good", while acknowledging that improvements are needed, particularly with distribution.

Frank said: "I think he’s a very good goalkeeper. I think he’s a fantastic shot stopper. I think he’s saved us a lot of times this season when we needed him the most. Then, like with any goalkeeper, there are a few development areas that we need to do the best we can to improve. I think he had a good level in distribution, but I think it’s a level he could work on and get even better. That’s something we’re working on."