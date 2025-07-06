Tom Brady's Birmingham splash the cash! Championship club secure deal to sign ex-Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi who moved for £10m just six months ago K. Furuhashi Birmingham Championship Transfers

Birmingham City have completed the eye-catching signing of Kyogo Furuhashi from Rennes, with the Japan forward returning to football in the British Isles just six months after a £10 million move to Ligue 1. The ex-Celtic star joins the Tom Brady-backed Blues on a three-year deal as their ambitious summer recruitment drive continues to prepare for the Championship.