Toluca top the table as Liga MX Playoffs and Play-In matchups are set for Apertura 2025

The Liga MX Apertura 2025 regular season concluded with high drama and decisive results that shaped both the Liguilla and the Play-In stage. Toluca, led by Antonio Mohamed, capped off a remarkable campaign with a 2-0 victory over Club América thanks to goals from Paulinho and Helinho. The win lifted Los Diablos Rojos to first place with 37 points from 11 wins, four draws, and just two losses.

Meanwhile, André Jardine’s Club América suffered a painful defeat that will test their resilience heading into the playoffs. The reigning champions must now regroup and prepare to challenge Toluca - the current leader, title holder, and clear favorite to go back-to-back. The upcoming FIFA international break could prove crucial for América, offering time to recover key players Henry Martín and José Raúl Zúñiga, both sidelined through injury.