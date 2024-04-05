Thrilling end to Welcome to Wrexham series three? Red Dragons prepared for ‘crazy’ final day drama that could see Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney return to SToK Racecourse
A thrilling end to series three of Welcome to Wrexham could be on the cards, with the Red Dragons prepared to take in “crazy” final day drama.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Parkinson's side in hunt for top-three finish
- Have five games left to take in
- Promotion push could go down to the wire