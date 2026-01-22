Getty
'All day long' - Thomas Tuchel told he MUST include Premier League midfielder in England's World Cup squad despite fact he hasn't played a single minute of last three internationals
Winner of U17 World Cup and U21 Euros
Gibbs-White joined Forest on the back of their return to the Premier League in 2022, with a big-money transfer taking him away from Wolves. He was given a top-flight stage on which to showcase his playmaking talents.
European U21 Championship success was savoured in 2023, having previously been an U17 World Cup winner with England. A senior bow for the Three Lions was made in September 2024 during the reign of interim head coach Lee Carsley - his former boss at U21 level.
Gibbs-White is now up to six caps, having also featured under Tuchel, but was left out of England’s last squad and has not seen any minutes across their last three fixtures. Fierce competition for places in the No.10 department is provided by the likes of Jude Bellingham, Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden.
No.10 role: Competition for places in England squad
Collymore is, however, of the opinion that Gibbs-White should be included in England's World Cup plans, with the ex-Forest frontman - speaking in association with BetWright betting - telling GOAL: “I think Jude is untouchable. Gibbs-White should get in the squad. It might sound slightly barmy, but he brings something different to the table.
“If you are looking at the midfielders that England have got, that are going to be classed as midfielders, you have got [Declan] Rice - who is playing extraordinarily well - you have got Elliott Anderson, you have got [Adam] Wharton, you have got Bellingham. Gibbs-White will be fighting. You could potentially have Foden classed as a midfielder for the purposes of the squad, so that would be six.
“I wonder if he is going to be looking, Thomas Tuchel, to add more strikers into the mix. That would mean him potentially leaving a midfielder out. He likes the idea of, you have got players like John Stones that can walk the ball out from the back four and into midfield and be another midfielder."
Why Gibbs-White should make England's World Cup squad
Collymore added: "For me, Morgan Gibbs-White gets into the squad because he brings something different. Particularly in the heat of the US, which is going to be a problem, there is no doubt about that for England. To have somebody to bring on at 65-70 minutes that is fresh, that has got a pass in him, that is mentally fresh, that can unlock a defence, that can get forward into the opponent’s half and create overloads, is really important. I hope that Thomas Tuchel is thinking along the same lines.
“I would be very, very surprised if Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham - with him pushed a bit further into the No.10 role - aren’t the preferred starters, with an Anderson a little bit deeper than them. But I take Morgan Gibbs-White all day long.
“If you stick him in the final third of the pitch and say ‘go and make things happen’, he will. England, traditionally in tournaments, don’t make things happen. Absolutely 100 per cent in the squad. Big question mark as to whether he starts games.”
Tuchel watching: Gibbs-White must catch the eye for Forest
Gibbs-White starred for Forest as they secured European qualification last season, with that form being rewarded with more England recognition. The Reds have found the going much tougher this term, while working through three managers, and have become wedged in another relegation battle.
They are looking for Gibbs-White, who often fills their captain’s armband and signed a new contract after generating transfer talk in 2025, to lead by example and deliver match-altering performances. If he can do that, with a Europa League clash against Portuguese outfit Braga next on the agenda, then he should remain in Tuchel’s thoughts heading towards what could be a first senior international tournament outing.
