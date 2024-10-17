Thomas Tuchel Bayern 2024Getty
Aditya Gokhale

Thomas Tuchel already knows when he could quit England job as German coach aims for 2026 World Cup glory

T. TuchelEnglandUEFA Nations League BEuropean ChampionshipWorld Cup

New England boss Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he could leave his post if the 2026 World Cup is deemed 'a failure'.

  • Tuchel takes over as England boss
  • Signed contract until end of 2026 World Cup
  • Will leave role if tournament is a 'failure'
