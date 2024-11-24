President Thomas Tuchel?! England's new manager 'holds talks' over replacing Gareth Southgate as head of LMA as commitment to national football revealed
Soon-to-be England boss Thomas Tuchel has reportedly held talks to replace Gareth Southgate as the head of the League Managers Association.
- Tuchel holds talks with League Manager Association
- Could replace Gareth Southgate as LMA head
- Will hold proper talks with LMA after taking over England