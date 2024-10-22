Welcome home, Thomas Tuchel! Chelsea plan ahead for reunion with legendary manager after taking England job

Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeWelcome home, Thomas Tuchel! Chelsea plan ahead for reunion with legendary manager after taking England jobT. TuchelChelseaTransfersPremier LeagueEnglandChelsea are reportedly ready to give Thomas Tuchel a warm welcome when he visits Stamford Bridge as the England manager.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowTuchel to take England job from January 2025Will visit Chelsea to watch them in the Premier LeagueBlues will welcome former manager with open armsFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below