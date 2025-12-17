Getty
Thierry Henry emulates Sir David Beckham, Pele & Sir Bobby Charlton! Arsenal legend to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2025 BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony
Redefining greatness at Arsenal
Few players have reshaped English football as profoundly as the elegant French forward, whose blend of speed, intelligence and ruthlessness set new standards in the Premier League. Across two spells in north London, Henry scored 228 goals in 377 appearances, surpassing Ian Wright in 2005 to become the Gunners’ all-time leading scorer. His time in England yielded two Premier League titles and three FA Cups, with the crowning moment arriving in the 2003–04 season when Arsenal emerged as the 'Invincibles'. His personal honours include four Premier League Golden Boots and inclusion in the PFA Team of the Year for six consecutive seasons. He also shares the Premier League single-season assist record of 20 with Kevin De Bruyne.
A global career adorned with silverware and a World Cup
Henry was also a central figure in France’s golden generation, lifting the World Cup on home soil in 1998 and adding the European Championship two years later. With 51 goals in 123 international appearances, he stood as France’s record scorer until Olivier Giroud moved past him in 2022. After eight glittering years at Arsenal, Henry joined Barcelona in 2007 and became part of a historic treble-winning side in 2009. His later years saw him move to Major League Soccer with the New York Red Bulls, before a brief but emotional return to Arsenal in 2012. In his first appearance back, he marked the occasion with a winning goal against Leeds United, then signed off with a dramatic stoppage-time strike at Sunderland.
Henry said of being honoured by the BBC: "Football has given me everything and I gave it my all. To be recognised as part of its history with this Lifetime Achievement award and to have made my mark for the fans and my teammates is something I’ll never take for granted."
From pitch to the dugout
Since retiring in 2014, Henry has tried his luck in coaching. He secured a role with Arsenal’s youth teams and spent a spell as an assistant to former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez. Management opportunities followed, including a short and turbulent stint at Monaco and a longer period with MLS side the Montreal Impact. In 2023, Henry was appointed head coach of France’s Under-21s and later led the national Olympic side at the Paris Games in 2024. France reached the final and claimed silver, falling to Spain in the summit clash. Henry also works as a pundit for CBS Sports and Sky Sports.
Recognition beyond trophies
Last year’s Lifetime Achievement Award went to cycling legend Sir Mark Cavendish, and Henry now joins a distinguished list that also includes Billie Jean King, Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Sir Chris Hoy. The award ceremony will be hosted on Thursday from 19:00 GMT.
