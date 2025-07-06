'Seems excessive to me' - Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois comes to defence of Gianluigi Donnarumma after Manuel Neuer launches scathing attack on PSG star for role in Jamal Musiala horror injury
Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois came to Gianluiggi Donnarumma's defence after Manuel Neuer slammed the Italian custodian for his role in Jamal Musiala's horror injury during a Club World Cup quarter-final clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. Musiala had to be stretchered off the pitch in the first half after suffering a freak ankle injury.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Neuer criticised Donnarumma for Musiala's injury
- Courtois defended PSG star
- PSG beat Bayern 2-0