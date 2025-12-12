The 2026 World Cup teams to be concerned about, ranked: Are Brazil set up for failure?

Once the World Cup draw is over, the months that follow tend to bring plenty of excitement. This is the time to dream, to find the positives. Now, fans can look at their group and start to believe, piece together the math that would allow qualification, or an unlikely run.

But of course, the opposite can also be true. Even in an expanded World Cup that will see 32 out of 48 teams advance to the knockouts, there are reasons for concern. Whether it be inexperienced sides who might find it hard to get out of a group, or presumptive favorites who could struggle to squeak by, not everyone can succeed here.

And there are a fair few candidates to get it all wrong next year. Brazil look weak. Belgium's golden generation has come and gone. Meanwhile, Croatia simply are too old to make a run (then again, we've said those words before).

GOAL looks at the teams to worry about now that the World Cup groups are set...