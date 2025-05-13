Talking Tactics: 15-year-old Cavan Sullivan made his first start with the Philadelphia Union in U.S. Open Cup - what did we learn?

GOAL looks at Sullivan's first start, how he fared, and what it indicates for the future of one of the U.S.'s brightest talents

It all happened rather quietly. Philadelphia Union have been working next-great-hope Cavan Sullivan into the fold for the best part of 12 months now. But for all of the good PR and positive vibes, he hadn't managed more than a few cameos and lively stints off the bench.

That is, until last week. Sullivan started and played 120 minutes of an admittedly grueling and often ugly U.S. Open Cup game against Indy Eleven.

The Union won on penalties, in the end, avoiding a Cupset, but not doing so in particularly convincing fashion. New manager Bradley Carnell put out a lineup consisting mostly of fringe first-team players and reserves. The USL side went full strength, and gave as much as they got. Penalties are a cruel way to go out of a tournament, especially when you hold a team of superior quality and budget over 90 minutes plus two halves of extra time.

Still, this game will likely be remembered as the one where Sullivan got his first start. And although it wasn't the highest profile affair - that's kind of the point - it was still one that might indicate where the somehow-still-15-year-old might operate for the Union in the next two full MLS campaigns before he moves to Manchester City.

GOAL takes a look at Sullivan's first start, how he fared, and what it might say for the future of one of the U.S.'s brightest talents.