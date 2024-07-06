Revealed: The extreme lengths Switzerland's goalkeepers are going to in order to keep out Harry Kane & England at Euro 2024

Getty Images/GoalSoham MukherjeeRevealed: The extreme lengths Switzerland's goalkeepers are going to in order to keep out Harry Kane & England at Euro 2024Harry KaneEnglandEngland vs SwitzerlandSwitzerlandEuropean ChampionshipYann SommerGregor KobelSwitzerland keepers Yann Sommer and Gregor Kobel have been going the extra mile in training to put their best foot forward against Harry Kane & Co.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowEngland set to take on Switzerland in last eightSommer & Kobel spotted wearing Japanese glassesAim to sharpen their reflexes before facing EnglandArticle continues below