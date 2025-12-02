Getty Images Sport
Switzerland & Como Women's star Alisha Lehmann selected as torchbearer for 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy
Lehmann announces selection
Lehmann has been confirmed as one of the torch-bearers for the 2026 Winter Olympics, which will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in February of 2026. The Switzerland star joined Como in the summer from Juventus, and is one of the most followed female players on Instagram, as she boasts a staggering 16.1 million followers at the time of writing. She has, thusly, been announced as "the forward who will lead the way".
Flame to travel across Italy
Lehmann's route has yet to be announced, but the relay is already underway. It began in Greece, having been lit in Ancient Olympia, as a nod to the history of the Olympic games, and will now travel across Italy. At the time of writing, the torch is in Lamia, a city in central Greece. It will enter Italy on December 5, in Roma, and will travel across the country before eventually reaching Milan on February 4. There are a total of 60 stages to the relay.
Lehmann's season
Lehmann has actually struggled immensely on the pitch this season. While she has made six appearances for Como, she has only completed 90 minutes once, and has yet to score or provide an assist. Nevertheless, she retains an immense social media following, and is one of the most marketable stars in the female game.
She explained in the summer that she joined Como due to a desire to "lead the movement" of expanding the women's game, but her form has yet to match her ambition.
She said: “It sends the message that being strong, ambitious and expressive can all go hand in hand; that’s important for the future of the sport,” says Lehmann, who likes the club’s “female-first mentality” and apparent ethos.
“We’re in a moment where women’s football can define itself on its own terms, and independent clubs like Como Women have the opportunity in leading the movement. [It] isn’t just about winning matches. It’s about building something that lasts. This is the first time I’ve joined an independent club. That was a big part of my decision. It shows there is a different way of doing things.”
What comes next?
It is not yet clear when Lehmann will run her leg of the relay but fans will be clamouring for the site of both the Como ace, and the historic Olympic flame.
