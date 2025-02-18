Sunderland wages: Who is the best paid player at the Black Cats and everything you need to know about Sunderland's salary bill

How much do the Sunderland players earn annually and who receives the most into their account?

Sunderland have been striving to secure a return to the Premier League ever since their relegation at the end of the 2016-17 season. While the club has faced significant challenges in the years following their drop to the Championship, there is a renewed sense of optimism in recent seasons.

Following the lows of playing three seasons in League One, the Black Cats finished sixth and 16th in the past two seasons of the Championship.

Currently, Sunderland look comfortable for a top-six finish on the Championship table.

Key factors behind Sunderland's recent success include improvements in management, strategic transfer policies, and effective wage bill management. These elements have played a crucial role in enhancing the team's overall performance, providing hope that the club's Premier League ambitions are more realistic than ever.

So, who is the highest earner at the Stadium of Light this season? And who is on the opposite end of the spectrum?

*Salaries are gross and on an annual basis