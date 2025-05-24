Sheffield United v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Play-Off FinalGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Sunderland back in the Premier League! Delight for Jobe Bellingham and Co. as Black Cats beat Sheffield United in Championship play-off final thanks to Tom Watson's last-gasp winner

Sheffield UnitedSunderlandSheffield United vs SunderlandChampionshipT. Campbell

Sunderland have been promoted to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final, thanks to a last gasp winner.

  • Sheffield United took the lead through Tyrese Campbell
  • Eliezer Mayenda & Watson both on target in the second half
  • Sunderland back in the Premier League after eight years
