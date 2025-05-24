Sunderland back in the Premier League! Delight for Jobe Bellingham and Co. as Black Cats beat Sheffield United in Championship play-off final thanks to Tom Watson's last-gasp winner
Sunderland have been promoted to the Premier League after beating Sheffield United in the Championship play-off final, thanks to a last gasp winner.
- Sheffield United took the lead through Tyrese Campbell
- Eliezer Mayenda & Watson both on target in the second half
- Sunderland back in the Premier League after eight years