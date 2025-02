Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy scored and grabbed an assist in a 3-0 win over Sporting in the first leg of their Champions League play-off.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Dortmund enjoy comfortable win in Lisbon

Guirassy into double figures in the Champions League

Bundesliga side in strong position to progress Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱