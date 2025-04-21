Revealed: Special release clause names Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd, Arsenal & Chelsea among clubs that could sign Borussia Dortmund hitman Serhou Guirassy - but Real Madrid and Barcelona also in the running
Top La Liga and Premier League clubs will be eligible to trigger a special release clause in Borussia Dortmund star Serhou Guirassy's contract.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Top clubs could trigger a special release clause
- Will be active after Club World Cup
- Guirassy committed to Borussia Dortmund