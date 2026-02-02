Sources: Atletico Madrid, Aston Villa, Monaco and Villarreal among clubs eyeing Real Salt Lake starlet Zavier Gozo

An attack-minded winger by nature, Gozo has improved massively at RSL, having developed strong defensive instincts under coach Pablo Mastroeni. The coach was quick to credit the teenager throughout his breakthrough year, not just for his talent but for his effort.

"The one thing with Gozo is even though he's nowhere near the final product that he will become, he's a willing learner," Mastroeni said last year. "Oftentimes, I think that when you have young players coming into the first team, they think they've already made it. I think the most important part is the character of the young man who's willing to keep learning.

"For me, I just take great joy with guys that are willing to listen, take a little bit of the experience that myself and the coaching staff have had in the game and for them to apply it in real time. You don't always get it right and it doesn't always come off, but when it does come off, there's a motivation to continue listening. He's been great. I can't say enough about Gozo and the way he impacts games."

At his core, though, Gozo is an attacker. Previously compared to Thierry Henry by Real Monarchs coach Mark Lowry, Gozo has established a reputation for being one of MLS' top young one-on-one attackers while also showing enough flashes in front of goal to draw interest from some of the world's top clubs.