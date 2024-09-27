Barcelona, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Lyon, Real Madrid and Juventus were among the other elite sides involved in Friday's UWCL draw

This year will be the Women's Champions League's final season in the group stage format and Friday's draw certainly threw up some tantalising fixtures for its final hurrah as it prepares to follow the men's competition into a league structure. Amid doubts over the appeal and entertainment that the new format provides, fans will be certain to savour this year's UWCL action - and there is even more reason to after how it has been set-up.

Giants like Barcelona, Chelsea, Lyon, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Juventus, Arsenal and Roma were all involved in Friday's draw, while historic names such as Celtic and Galatasaray will also make their group stage debuts this year, after coming through qualifying. Some groups look unlikely to spring surprises. Others look like minefields.

So, as Barca set out to retain their European crown, record-winners Lyon look to take the trophy back from them and Chelsea pursue a first ever UWCL title, who can be happy with this year's draw? And who might be less pleased? GOAL breaks down the winners & losers...