Six moves Arsenal should make in the 2025 January transfer window: Find cover for Bukayo Saka, gamble on Marcus Rashford and show trust in their academy

Arsenal had hoped this would be the season their title dreams came true, but those hopes are fading fast and swift action is needed in the market

No team earned more Premier League points than Arsenal during 2024. Much to the Gunners' dismay, that was not enough to win them last season's title, nor to see them move into the new year top of the table. In fact, they are nine points behind pace-setters Liverpool heading into their first fixture of 2025.

After coming so close in each of the last two campaigns, the desire within those London Colney walls to end a two-decade long wait to become kings of England again is stronger than ever. Their window for the season is closing though and they need to make some changes in order to gun down the Reds.

There are a few items for Mikel Arteta and Co. to check off their to-do list for January if they are to ensure the 2024-25 season goes down as a successful one. They can't afford to stand still when they are in the chasing pack.