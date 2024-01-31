'It's a bit silly' - Virgil van Dijk insists his Liverpool future comments have been 'twisted' after 'big shock' of Jurgen Klopp's exit bombshell

Aditya Gokhale
Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2023-24Getty
LiverpoolJuergen KloppVirgil van DijkPremier League

Virgil van Dijk's has clarified comments he made over his future after Jurgen Klopp's "shock" Liverpool exit announcement.

  • Van Dijk spoke on his future
  • Claims media 'twisted' his words
  • Says he is fully committed to Liverpool

