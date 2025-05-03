This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

@Getty 'The solution is to sign foreign players' - Mexico legend Hugo Sánchez advises Chivas' owner Amaury Vergara to break with tradition Liga MX CD Guadalajara The Red and Whites haven't lifted a Liga MX trophy since the Clausura 2017 tournament. Club recently parted ways with head coach Espinoza after failing to qualify for the Liguilla

Lozano, Torrent are among the candidates being considered

So far, no player signings or departures have been officially announced Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱