Shots fired from Jadon Sancho! Aston Villa loanee takes aim at Man Utd managers with Unai Emery love-in after scoring first goal of season
Sancho hails Emery influence after ending goal drought
Sancho struck a decisive blow for Aston Villa in Istanbul, netting the only goal of the game to secure a 1-0 victory over Fenerbahce and book his side’s place in the Europa League last 16. However, it was his post-match comments that have caused the biggest stir, as the 25-year-old appeared to settle some old scores with his former employers at Manchester United.
After heading home in the 25th minute - a rare method of scoring for the winger - Sancho cut an elated figure. It was his first goal since joining Unai Emery’s side on loan, and he was quick to credit the Spanish manager for his rejuvenation. Speaking to TNT Sports after the final whistle, Sancho highlighted the importance of playing for a coach who offers encouragement rather than criticism.
"He just keeps on telling me to be positive every time I play," Sancho revealed. "It's nice to have a manager who backs you and obviously believes in you. Again, every opportunity I get, I'm going to try and do 100 per cent, and hopefully I can deliver more goals."
Sancho’s comments regarding a manager who "believes" in him paint a stark picture of his final years at Old Trafford. The England international’s relationship with the club fractured irreparably under Ten Hag, leading to a high-profile public bust-up and a subsequent exile from the first-team squad. That fallout resulted in a loan move to Borussia Dortmund and a later spell at Chelsea, but his return to Manchester last summer offered no fresh start.
Under Amorim, Sancho’s situation arguably worsened. Upon returning from his stint at Stamford Bridge, he was immediately placed into a "bomb squad" of five players deemed surplus to requirements. He failed to play a single minute of football during Amorim’s tenure before securing his escape route to Villa Park.
With his contract at United set to expire in June - coinciding with the end of his loan at Villa - Sancho is effectively playing for his future. While United hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months, the tone of Sancho’s latest interview suggests he has little intention of returning to a club where he felt cast aside.
Winger admits he ‘can do a lot more’ despite winner
Despite the relief of getting off the mark in claret and blue, Sancho remains his own harshest critic. He acknowledged that while the goal against Fenerbahce was a significant milestone, his overall contribution needs to improve if he is to help Villa achieve their ambitions this season.
"I just take it day by day in training," Sancho explained, emphasising his current work ethic. "Obviously, the manager and the team are helping me to get to my best. Honestly, I know I can do a lot more. I'm very hard on myself in that aspect. But again, I'm very grateful that I got my first goal for Aston Villa and I hope it continues."
Sancho was a constant threat throughout the match in Turkey, buzzing around the final third until he was substituted by Emery in the closing stages to preserve his energy. The goal, a well-taken header, hinted at a player beginning to rediscover the instincts that once made him one of Europe’s most sought-after talents.
"I'm just really delighted that I got my first goal for Aston Villa," he told Villa TV. "It means a lot to me and obviously you saw me pointing at the bench when I scored. It's kind of an inside joke, I was pointing at at Ezri [Konsa] and Ian [Maatsen] because we were practising headers the other week and they were telling me I'd never score a header, so it was kind of fun."
Villa seek momentum ahead of Newcastle trip
The victory in Istanbul was the perfect tonic for Aston Villa, who have been looking to bounce back from a disappointing domestic result. Emery’s side secured qualification for the last 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare, alleviating some pressure from their European schedule.
Attention now turns back to the Premier League, where Villa remain in a strong position despite a setback last weekend. The West Midlands club sit third in the table, but their title hopes took a dent following a surprise 1-0 defeat at home to Everton. They travel to St James' Park on Sunday to face Newcastle United in what promises to be a stern examination of their credentials.
Emery will be hoping that Sancho’s first goal will act as a catalyst for the rest of the campaign as Villa look to chase down league leaders Arsenal. With the player feeling "backed" and the manager getting results, the loan spell appears to be hitting its stride at the perfect moment.
