Sheffield United NewcastleGetty
Gill Clark

Sheffield United relegated to Championship after being hammered by Newcastle in record-breaking performance by Magpies

Sheffield UnitedNewcastle vs Sheffield UnitedNewcastlePremier LeagueChampionship

Sheffield United have become the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season after a big loss to Newcastle.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sheffield United relegated to Championship
  • Blades go down 5-1 to Newcastle
  • Magpies set new record against Chris Wilder's side
Article continues below

Editors' Picks