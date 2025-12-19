From sex scandals to banned underpants: The life & times of 'Lord' Nicklas Bendtner

Bendtner was a hit on the Danish youth scene growing up in the capital of Copenhagen, but trouble immediately followed in his wake even at that point of his career. "I was a bit hot-headed when I was younger," he later admitted as an adult.
The striker signed for Arsenal in 2005 and was tipped as one of their stars of the future, joining shortly before Emmanuel Adebayor and after Robin van Persie. In the interim, he was involved in a training ground bust-up with Thierry Henry.
"He confronts me, yells into my face, says all kinds of things," Bendtner wrote in his book of the confrontation. "Looking back now I can see that I was out of order. My head was different back then. We had this little dispute where he puts me right in my place."
Bendtner was loaned to Championship side Birmingham City in 2006, and though he was a hit at St Andrew's as Steve Bruce's men secured promotion back to the Premier League, this was the beginning of his life off the pitch hogging the spotlight. Reports emerged during the 2006-07 season that Bendtner would spend the majority of his spare time at lap-dancing clubs.
"It wasn't just lap dancing clubs five times a week. It wasn't like I was addicted to lap dancing clubs, let's get that straight! It was just going out in general," the Dane publicly rectified in 2020. "I had an injury. I had such huge respect for Steve. People I really respect I cannot lie to. I have to be completely honest. He called me in fuming. He was really upset. When he was explaining 'you've been out four times this week'. I was like 'I'm really sorry, Steve, it was five'. He didn't really know how to react. He was so mad but couldn't stop doing a giggle to himself."
To keep this soap opera storyline going, Bendtner ended up ditching these late nights and settled down into a relationship. With Bruce's daughter, Amy. The two split in 2008, probably to Steve's relief.