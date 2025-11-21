Sergio Ramos is a Swiftie! Former defensive hardman shows off softer side in astonishing 'Shake it off' dance

Ramos’ viral dance comes as Swift once again found herself indirectly linked with Real Madrid. The American superstar released her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, featuring the track Wi$h Li$t, a song in which she casually name-checks the Spanish giants alongside life goals such as winning an Oscar or claiming the Palme d’Or. "They want a contract with Real Madrid," Swift sings, weaving the football reference into a narrative about lofty, almost fantasy-like aspirations.

It is not the first time Swift and the Spanish champions have crossed paths. During her record-breaking Eras Tour, she performed two sold-out nights at the Santiago Bernabéu in May 2024, drawing 130,000 fans across the weekend. In 2018, Canadian rapper Drake referenced the club in his song Blue Tint: " live like Ronaldo but I never been in Madrid." Meanwhile, Latin stars Bad Bunny and Anuel AA have also cited the club in their lyrics.