'The fans are happy!' Senne Lammens reacts to Peter Schmeichel chants from Man Utd fans after impressive start to Old Trafford career
Lammens makes bright start at Man Utd
The keeper position has proven to be a troublesome one for the past two seasons at United, with Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir not showing the quality and consistency needed between the sticks for a club of this size. The former was shipped out on loan to Trabzonspor in September, while the latter has been usurped as the club's first choice by summer signing Lammens.
Incidentally, when he joined the Premier League giants, he said: "I am extremely proud to be joining Manchester United; it is a real dream come true. The past few years have been an amazing journey; it’s now ended in an incredible destination and hopefully the beginning of something special. You can feel the positive atmosphere that is being created here, and I know that I can make a real impact at the club in the coming years. I cannot wait to get to know my team-mates and begin working with Ruben and the coaching staff. This is the perfect place to keep developing, grow together with this exciting team and achieve my career objectives."
While he has let in 10 goals in eight appearances, he has also kept one clean sheet, which came in his first start in a 2-0 win over Sunderland. And despite being in the embryonic stages of his Old Trafford career, fans have serenaded him with a tongue-in-cheek chant at some games, asking if the Belgian is Schmeichel in disguise.
Lammens touched by Schmeichel chant
While Lammens understood that it was not a completely serious song, he appreciated it all the same.
He told United's website: "It was really nice to hear it already in the first game [against Sunderland]. I think it is a sign that the fans are happy with me. It feels really good that I can give them that trust."
Lammens was seen talking to the Dane ahead of United's 2-1 win at rivals Liverpool in October, and now, he has revealed what was said between the two.
He revealed: "He just wished me luck and told me to be myself. He gave me good energy before the game against Liverpool, and obviously we won that, so I think that was very nice.
"It started [journaling] when I started playing at Antwerp. I like to write things down before and after the game just to get my head in the right mindset, and then get things off your chest after the game. I write down things about how the opponent plays and how they put pressure on me, and also individual things I need to know during the game, nothing too special – just something to get my head into the right mindset."
Amorim warns against Schmeichel comparisons
While United supporters are clearly fans of Lammens, head coach Ruben Amorim said it was too early to compare him to Schmeichel.
He said in October: "Nothing is impossible [regarding if Lammens is impossible to drop]. You have to prove during the week but, of course, he did a great job. It is possible that he is going to start the game. The first impression in this club is really important; to maintain the level is even more important and is really difficult.
"He’s not Schmeichel yet. He’s a young guy with talent. He showed a lot of composure, and the fans liked it. But again, that is in the past; we need to prove in the next game."
What comes next for Lammens and Man Utd?
The United keeper will hope to help his side to victory on Monday night when they travel to Premier League basement side Wolves. If they beat the relegation favourites, the Red Devils will rise from 12th to sixth in the table.
