'Long may it continue!' - Scott McTominay sends emotional message to former Man Utd team-mates and hails 'great guy' Michael Carrick

Speaking to reporters ahead of the clash with Chelsea, McTominay was asked if he was surprised by United's results: "No I'm not, to be honest. I've got so much love and respect for him, him and Kieran McKenna and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer helped me so much in that period where they were at Manchester United and I wish them nothing but the absolute best. The two results they've had have been amazing, especially for me to watch. I'm very, very proud of all the players and long may it continue.

"The games, the big ones against Arsenal and Man City are important but sometimes it's the games that are not so easy away from home against the promoted teams or teams of so-called lesser stature which are probably just as important. For me, I'm looking forward to watching them and continuing to do well and I wish them all the best."

