Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac blown away as Ollie Rathbone's late wonderstrike rescues Wrexham against Watford

Wrexham’s meeting with Watford unfolded as a dramatic, momentum-swinging Championship fixture that saw Phil Parkinson’s side repeatedly tested before finding a late escape route. The hosts began brightly, buoyed by their Hollywood ownership duo watching from the stands, and their promising start was rewarded when Josh Windass latched onto Matty James’ long ball and clinically fired the opening goal past Egil Selvik. However, a strong start quickly gave way to frustration as two successive Watford goals turned the game on its head before the break.

The visitors first levelled through Mamadou Doumbia, whose deflected effort arced cruelly over Arthur Okonkwo to stun the home crowd. Momentum then shifted further away from Wrexham when Othmane Maamma converted shortly before half-time, giving Watford a 2-1 advantage despite the hosts creating chances of their own. Parkinson’s men struck the post late in the half, and Lewis O’Brien went close, but clinical finishing deserted them when they needed it most.

Wrexham pushed for an equaliser throughout the second half but struggled to break through Watford’s disciplined defensive shape, prompting tactical tweaks and changes from the home bench. As the clock ran down, Parkinson introduced Rathbone in a last-ditch attempt to inject energy and precision into midfield. Within moments of entering the pitch, the returning midfielder produced a sensational long-range strike in the 92nd minute to rescue a point, sending the Racecourse Ground and the Hollywood owners into raptures. Reynolds and Mac also posted Rathbone's late equalizer and the celebrations that followed it on their Instagram stories.