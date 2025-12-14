Getty/GOAL
Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac blown away as Ollie Rathbone's late wonderstrike rescues Wrexham against Watford
Rathbone sends SToK Cae Ras, Reynolds and Max into raptures with equalizer...
Wrexham’s meeting with Watford unfolded as a dramatic, momentum-swinging Championship fixture that saw Phil Parkinson’s side repeatedly tested before finding a late escape route. The hosts began brightly, buoyed by their Hollywood ownership duo watching from the stands, and their promising start was rewarded when Josh Windass latched onto Matty James’ long ball and clinically fired the opening goal past Egil Selvik. However, a strong start quickly gave way to frustration as two successive Watford goals turned the game on its head before the break.
The visitors first levelled through Mamadou Doumbia, whose deflected effort arced cruelly over Arthur Okonkwo to stun the home crowd. Momentum then shifted further away from Wrexham when Othmane Maamma converted shortly before half-time, giving Watford a 2-1 advantage despite the hosts creating chances of their own. Parkinson’s men struck the post late in the half, and Lewis O’Brien went close, but clinical finishing deserted them when they needed it most.
Wrexham pushed for an equaliser throughout the second half but struggled to break through Watford’s disciplined defensive shape, prompting tactical tweaks and changes from the home bench. As the clock ran down, Parkinson introduced Rathbone in a last-ditch attempt to inject energy and precision into midfield. Within moments of entering the pitch, the returning midfielder produced a sensational long-range strike in the 92nd minute to rescue a point, sending the Racecourse Ground and the Hollywood owners into raptures. Reynolds and Mac also posted Rathbone's late equalizer and the celebrations that followed it on their Instagram stories.
Rathbone's winner helps Wrexham avoid consecutive defeats
Rathbone’s late heroics ensured Wrexham avoided what would have been a damaging second straight league defeat following the end of their long unbeaten streak at Hull City earlier in the week. Maintaining momentum during the festive schedule is crucial for Parkinson’s squad, particularly as they remain firmly in the mix near the Championship play-off positions. The dramatic equaliser not only secured a valuable point but also reinforced the resilience that has defined Wrexham’s rapid rise through the divisions.
The match also showcased how fine the margins can be during a demanding Championship campaign. A first-half lead evaporated quickly, and despite dominant spells, Wrexham found themselves chasing the game until deep into stoppage time. That they avoided defeat highlights both their depth, evident in Rathbone’s impact, and the mental fortitude that has become a hallmark of Parkinson’s side since their ascent under Reynolds and Mac.
Just as importantly, the owners’ presence once again provided a sense of occasion around the match, and their Instagram reactions to the equaliser reflected the emotional investment they continue to bring to the club’s journey. Before the game, Mac posted a video saying, "Up the town," and after it, he added the face exhaling emoji in a sigh of relief.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
- Getty Images Sport
Rathbone looking to bounce back from difficult season
For Rathbone, the moment carried layers of personal significance after what has been a difficult season disrupted by injury. The 29-year-old had been sidelined for much of the campaign after suffering an ankle setback during pre-season, delaying his return to Championship football. His equaliser, his first goal of the season and only his second competitive appearance since returning, served as a reminder of his influence, energy, and technical quality in midfield.
Rathbone’s importance to Wrexham extends beyond the individual result, given the vital role he played in their remarkable promotions in 2024–25. He arrived from Rotherham United for a club-record fee and quickly became a fan favourite through his relentless style and leadership, contributing eight goals and winning the fans’ Player of the Season award. His return to form will be crucial for Wrexham across the winter stretch as they face a congested run of fixtures and seek greater midfield stability.
- Getty
Wrexham head into a crucial period for playoff push
Wrexham head into the remainder of the festive run knowing that every point could prove decisive in an increasingly competitive Championship race. Parkinson will hope Rathbone’s dramatic return to scoring form signals a turning point both for the team’s attacking sharpness and for the midfielder's reintegration after injury.
Defensively, the game also highlighted areas requiring improvement, as Wrexham conceded twice in a first half where they had initially looked comfortable. Parkinson will be keen to address those vulnerabilities in training, particularly with stronger opponents looming over the next month.
As for the broader narrative, the club continues to thrive under the ownership of Reynolds and Mac, who will no doubt expect more emotional twists as the season progresses. With Rathbone’s moment of magic already etched into another chapter of Wrexham’s modern ascent, the Red Dragons will now look to convert late-game drama into consistent, controlled performances as they chase another milestone campaign.
Advertisement